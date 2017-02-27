Osinbajo Acting President felicitates with Shagari at 92

Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on Sunday, February 26, 2017, in Abuja, felicitated with former President and elder Statesman, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, on his 92nd birthday.

In a statement by Mr Laolu Akande, his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Osinbajo said he joined all Nigerians and Shagari’s family in celebrating selfless service, leadership and steadfast commitment to Nigeria.

He said that decades after serving as the second republic President of Nigeria, Shagari had continued to advance the unity, peace and prosperity of the nation.

According to him, the patriotism, principles and lofty values the former President displayed throughout his public life as teacher, politician, parliamentarian, president and now, as elder statesman, make him one of the foremost national leaders.

The acting president expressed confidence that the honesty and strength of character with which Shagari had been known, would continue to be a source of inspiration.

While wishing the nonagenarian many happy returns of the day “in good health and joy”, he said that prayer for the former president was that as his days were, so shall his strength and favour be.

Shagari, Turakin Sokoto, was born on Feb. 25, 1925. He was elected president of Nigeria in 1979.