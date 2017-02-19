Osinbajo Acting President assents to Pension Rights of Judges Act, 6 others

This is contained in a statement issued by Sen. Ita Enang, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate).

Nigeria Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo

Nigeria Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo

The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has assented to Pension Rights of Judges(Amendment) Act, 2017, and six other bills passed by the National Assembly.

This is contained in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Sen. Ita Enang.

Enang listed other bills assented to by the Acting President as: Oaths(Amendment) Act, 2017; Defence Space Administration Act, 2017; Veterinary Surgeons(Amendment)Act, 2017, and National Film and Video Censors Board(Amendment)Act, 2017.

Others are- Nigeria Institute of Soil Science(Establishment, etc.) Act, 2017, and Mortgage Institutions(Amendment)Act, 2016.

He noted that the Acts, other than Defence Space Administration Act and Institute of Soil Science Act, were mainly amendments to the principal Acts, intended to bring them in conformity with current realities.

Enang explained that the Oaths Amendment Act, enlists courts that were not in existence when the Oaths Act was passed into law.

He added that the Amendment Act enlists courts which came into being upon amendment of the constitution, creating such courts as the Federal High Court, FCT High Court, National Industrial Court, among others.

“Defence Space Administration Act establishes the Defence Space Administration, to develop satellite technology and ensure security of the nation’s cyber activities.

“Veterinary Surgeons (Amendment)Act reduces the membership of the Veterinary Council.

“National Film and Video Censors Board(Amendment)Act reduces the membership of the governing board and empowers the board to regulate the import and export of movies.

“Pension Rights of Judges(Amendment) Act expands the meaning of a judicial officer.

“This is to cover offices of Chief Judge or Judge of the Federal High Court, President or Judges of National Industrial Court and Chief Judge or Judges of High Court of the Federal Capital Territory.

“Nigeria Institute of Soil Science(Establishment, etc) Act establishes the Nigeria Institute of Soil Science ,which is charged with the responsibility of regulating the profession of Soil Science.

“Mortgage Institutions (Amendment)Act reviews the prescribed penalties,’’ he said.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

