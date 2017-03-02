Osinbajo Acting President arrives in Akwa Ibom [PHOTOS]

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo , on Thursday, March 2, arrived at the Akwa Ibom International Airport in Uyo.

Osinbajo was received by All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Umana Okon Umana, Senator Ita Enang, Senator J.J. Akpan Udoedehe and Minister for Budget and National Planning, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma among others.

The Acting President's visit is part of efforts by the Federal Government to interact with Niger Delta stakeholders in a bid to end the crisis in the region.

“Osinbajo is expected to also address a Town Hall meeting with stakeholders at the state Banquet Hall in Government House before departing the state,’’ Akwa Ibom Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Charles Udoh said in a statement on Wednesday.

The town hall meeting will be attended by representatives of oil producing host communities, socio-cultural organisations, women leaders, and youth representatives in the state.