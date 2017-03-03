Osinbajo Acting President approves redeployment of 2 permanent secretaries

Osinbajo approved the redeployment in a statement signed by the civil service spokesman.

Nigeria Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo play

Nigeria Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo

The Federal Government on Friday in Abuja redeployed two federal permanent secretaries to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and Environment respectively.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo approved the redeployment in a statement signed by Mr Haruna Imrana, Director Communications Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

He said that Dr Shehu Ahmed, who was formerly the permanent secretary for Agriculture and Rural Development, has been redeployed to Ministry of Environment.

He also said that Dr Bukar Hassan, who was formerly the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Environment, is now in the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

According to him, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, Head of Civil Service of the Federation, has directed that the process of handing over and taking over should be completed on or before Friday, March 10.

  From left: Ezinwa Okoroafor, General Counsel, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA); Hanspeter Ackermann, Executive Director and Chief Investment Officer; and Uche Orji, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NSIA, at the presentation of the Third Quarter of 2016 and 2017 Outlook of the NSIA, in Abuja on Wednesday (22/2/17) 
  From left: Hanspeter Ackermann, Executive Director and Chief Investment Officer, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA); Uche Orji, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NSIA; and Bisi Makoju, Financial Controller, at the presentation of the Third Quarter of 2016 and 2017 Outlook of the NSIA, in Abuja on Wednesday (22/2/17) 
  Director-General, National Agricultural Seeds Council, Dr Philip Ojo (R), with the Team Leader, African Union Commission, Mr Ernest Ruzindaza, during a workshop on National Agriculture Investment Plan (NAIP), Nigeria, in Abuja on Wednesday (22/2/17) 
  Firm Steps Dance Group performing at a workshop on National Agriculture Investment Plan (NAIP), Nigeria, in Abuja on Wednesday (22/2/17) 
  Cultural dancers from Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau perform during a cultural festival in Jos on Wednesday (22/2/17) 
  Ministers praying before the Federal Executive Council Meeting at the P residential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday (22/2/17) 
  From left: Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita; Chief of Staff to the President, Abbah Kyari; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir David Lawal; and the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, during the Federal Executive Council Meeting at the P residential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday (22/2/17) 
  From left: Minister of Health, Issac Adewole; Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Usani Uguru Usani; Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu; and Minister of State for Health, Osagie Ehanire, during the Federal Executive Council Meeting at the P residential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday (22/2/17) 
  From Left: Deputy Chief of Staff to the Vice President, Ade Ikpaye; Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma; and Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, at the Federal Executive Council Meeting at the P residential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday(22/02/17 
  From left: Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi; Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Bawa Bwari; Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu; and Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, at the Federal Executive Council Meeting at the P residential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday (22/2/17) 
  Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffery Onyeama (R) briefing Newsmen on International Donor Conference on Lake Chad coming up in Oslo, Norway, in Abuja on Wednesday (22/2/17). With him are: Director, Minister's office, Mr Nicholas Ella and Director, European Affairs, Amb. Baba Garba 
  Wife of Bauchi State Governor, Hajia Hadizah Muhammed (L) immunising a baby during the Inauguration of Maternal New Born and Child Health Week at Liman Katagum, Bauchi State on Wednesday (22/2/17). 
  A cross-section of mothers with their Babies during the Inauguration of Maternal New Born and Child Health Week at Liman Katagum, Bauchi State on Wednesday (22/2/17) 
  Wife of the Chief of Army Staff , Hajiya Umma-Kaltum Buratai presenting trade tools to a beneficiary at the Graduation Ceremony of the 2250 IDPs trained by the Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA) under it's empowerment scheme in Maiduguri on Wednesday (22/ 2/17). With her is the wife of the GOC 7Div. Nigerian Army, Mrs Appolonia Ezugwu 
  From left: Wife of GOC, RCCG Worldwide, Mrs Folu Adeboye; National President, National Council for Women Societies (NCWS), Dr. (Mrs) Gloria Shoda; Wife of Ooni of Ife, Olori Wuraola Ogunwusi; Wife of Ogun State Governor, Mrs Olufunso Amosun ; Wife of Lagos State Governor, Mrs Bolanle Ambode; Acting EFCC Chairman, Mr Ibrahim Magu; Deputy Governor of Lago, Dr Oluranti Adebule; Wife of Oyo State Governor, Mrs Florence Ajomibi; Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development 
  From left: Accountant General of the Federation Mr Ahmed Idris; Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Mr Tor Uja and Director General, Budget Office, Mr Ben Akabueze, at the 2017 Budget Defence Joint Committee on Foreign Affairs at the National Assembly, in Abuja on Wednesday (22/2/17 
  Acting President Yemi Osibanjo (7TH R) Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr David Lawal (6TH R), Chief of Staff to the President, Alhaji Abba Kyari (8TH R) Out-Going Minister of Environment /UN Deputy Secretary General, Amina Mohammed (M) with other members of the Federal Executive Council after the Federal Executive Council Meeting in Abuja on Wednesday (22/2/17) 
  From Left: Ministers of Budget and National Planing and Power, Works and Housing, Sen Udoma Udo Udoma and Mr Babatunde Fashola respectively escorting their Out-Going colleague, Minister of Environment, Amina Mohammed after the Federal Executive Meeting in Abuja on Wednesday (22/2/17) 
  From left: Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu; Wife of Lagos State Governor, Mrs Bolanle Ambode and the Acting Chairman, EFCC, Mr Ibrahim Magu, during the Inauguration of the South-West Project of Nigerian Women Against Corruption Initiative by the EFCC on Wednesday (22/2/17) 
  An alleged fake Medical Doctor, being arraigned before Mpape Magistrate Court for threat to life and criminal defamation in Abuja on Wednesday (22/2/17) 
  From left: Country Director, ActionAid, Ojobo Ode-Atuluku; National Coordinator, Protest to Power Movement, Mr Jaye Gaskia and Acting President, Sierra-Leone Labour Congress, Jennings Wright, at the West African Summit on Tax Treaties in Abuja on Wednesday (22/2/17) 
  Cross section of participants at the West African Summit on Tax Treaties in Abuja on Wednesday (22/2/17) 
  Minister of State for Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire (M); Director of Hospital Management, Federal Ministry of Health, Dr Wapada Balami (4th, L); partners and stakeholders, after a news conference on the Federal government's preparedness for the planned temporary closure of Abuja Airport and provision of consolidated Emergency Medical Service for the Abuja-Kaduna Highway, in Abuja on on Wednesday (22/2/17) 

