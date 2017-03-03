Osinbajo Acting President approves redeployment of 2 permanent secretaries

The Federal Government on Friday in Abuja redeployed two federal permanent secretaries to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and Environment respectively.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo approved the redeployment in a statement signed by Mr Haruna Imrana, Director Communications Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

He said that Dr Shehu Ahmed, who was formerly the permanent secretary for Agriculture and Rural Development, has been redeployed to Ministry of Environment.

He also said that Dr Bukar Hassan, who was formerly the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Environment, is now in the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

According to him, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, Head of Civil Service of the Federation, has directed that the process of handing over and taking over should be completed on or before Friday, March 10.