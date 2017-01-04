Oshiomhole Is ex Gov about to get a role in Buhari's cabinet?

Oshiomhole is set to be drafted into Buhari's cabinet. The speculation has gone into overdrive this week

  Published:
President Buhari and Adams Oshiomhole play

President Buhari and Adams Oshiomhole

(Vanguardngr)

There's a cabinet reshuffle in the offing, presidency sources told Pulse at every opportunity for the better part of 2016.

To hear these top ranking government officials say it, it's a matter of when--not whether--President Muhammadu Buhari will reshuffle his cabinet.

Topping the list of Ministers who'll be shown the exit door in the Buhari cabinet are Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung and Women Affairs Minister, Aisha Alhassan, alongside a handful of under-performing Ministers.

A few other Ministers who haven't acquitted themselves well in their present portfolios, will be reassigned to man other portfolios where it is believed they'll be better suited, according to the latest Villa information at our disposal.

ALSO READ: President reportedly shifts speculated cabinet reshuffle to May

Works, Power and Housing Minister, Babatunde Raji Fashola, will be asked to make do with one of those portfolios rather than an unwieldy three.

play Buhari and Fashola during cabinet inauguration (Twitter)

 

Top ranking Villa personnel told Pulse on the basis of anonymity that President Buhari thinks overseeing three ministries is asking too much of the Former Lagos Governor.

"The cabinet reshuffle is imminent, there's no question about it", one top ranking Aso Villa official revealed to Pulse.

A replacement will be named for Environment Minister, Amina Mohammed who has taken up another high profile job at the United Nations.

ALSO READ: President reportedly meets Oshiomhole over appointment

There's also the small matter of replacing James Ocholi, the Kogi born former Minister of State for Labour who lost his life in a car crash in March of 2016.

President Buhari is looking at bringing in former Governors into his cabinet.

Tongues have been wagging concerning one particular former Governor.

Buhari and Oshiomhole play Buhari and Oshiomhole in newly built Edo classroom (Bayo Omoboriowo)

 

Former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, is being vetted for a ministerial position, Pulse can authoritatively reveal.

Buhari dropped the hint himself in the past.

"I congratulate the Governor for his hard work", Buhari said during his visit to Edo State in November. "It will be a pity to waste Oshiomhole's energy by allowing him to retire from public service. I hope there'll be a higher assignment to do more for the nation".

Buhari added that "Oshiomhole is a hardworking Governor, we'll need his services in Abuja.

"You have served two terms and you are about to leave. You deserve a place in history. I hope the APC will look for a place for you because your service for the country is far from over".

Adams Oshiomole and President Buhari play Oshiomhole and Buhari (Vanguard)

 

On Tuesday, Oshiomhole met with Buhari at the Presidential Villa, behind closed doors. The meeting lasted for about an hour.

The former labour leader said he was only at the Villa for a courtesy visit to the President.

"You guys know that the President was in Edo State about three days to the end of my administration to inaugurate some projects. This is the first time we'll be seeing since then because I have been out of the country.

Since I'm back in the country, I decided that it is necessary for me to come and thank him for that visit. That is the basic reason why I'm here", Oshiomhole said.

The former Edo Governor enjoys a special bond with the President. He's a member of the President's economic team and has had Buhari's ears for as long as anyone can recall.

Other former Governors who are APC members will also be tapped to fill in cabinet level positions as Buhari gets set to ring the changes in a cabinet brimming with ghost personnel.

