Oserheimen Osunbor :  Former Edo Governor calls on politicians, Nigerians to ensure democracy survives

The former governor said democracy had in-built mechanism to correct whatever flaws and challenges in the system.

  • Published:
Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor play

Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor

(Edo State)

Former Governor of Edo Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor, has called on political actors in the country to put aside personal interests and creed and join forces for the survival of Nigeria’s democratic system.

Osunbor gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

“The current democracy that we have was ushered in 1999; relatively speaking, democracy is young in Nigeria because of military intervention.

“As a country, we have tried the military rule and now in democratic governance.

‘’Most people now agree that democracy is the best system of government as the worst democratic system is said to be better than the most benevolent of dictatorship.

“Therefore, it behooves on all of us to ensure that our democracy thrives and succeeds,’’ he said.

“I just hope that all the political camps understand this; no matter what imperfection that exists, it can be corrected; it our responsibility to make democracy work in this country."

Osunbor also called on politicians in elective positions, saddled with the responsibility of rendering good governance, to be receptive to suggestions and changes for the growth of democracy.

The former governor said that since no man- made system was perfect, democracy however had in-built mechanism to correct whatever flaws and challenges in the system.

Osunbor, a former Senator, also stressed the need for Nigerians to be conscious of the imperative of ensuring that democracy grows in the country.

“There are cynics who do not believe that it can work, the fourth columnists who want the system to collapse, but the people of goodwill will always prevail.

“We must forge ahead and adopt an optimistic approach to our problems, this is our country and it is our job to make the system work.’’

