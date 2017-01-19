Orji Uzor Kalu ‘Nigeria is our home,’ Ex-governor tells Biafra agitators

Kalu said further that the activities of the agitators could not be compared to those of terrorist sect, Boko Haram.

(L) Former Abia Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu and IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu (R).

(L) Former Abia Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu and IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu (R).

Former Abia State Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu has urged Biafra agitators to see Nigeria as their country.

Kalu said further that the activities of the agitators could not be compared to those of terrorist sect, Boko Haram.

The former governor made the comments on Wednesday, January 18, during a visit to Minna, Niger state.

“IPOB or MASSOB are armless people; they are different from Boko Haram, so we will continue to appeal to Nigerians because there must be peace,” he said according to Daily Post.

“What is happening in Southern Kaduna State is not right, people should stop killing their fellow Nigerians, we should manage rumours very well.

“We are Nigerians, and we will remain in Nigeria because it is our place, we have no other place to go; there is no basis to compare the activities of Boko Haram insurgents with those of the Biafra agitators in the name of MASSOB and IPOB.

“None of those Biafra agitators carry arms; they are not violent. They don’t constitute any threat to the unity of Nigeria. Politicians should stop spreading rumours on social media to impress people. Nigeria is our home. We have no other country,” he added.

Kalu had earlier paid a visit to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu in the Kuje Prison, Abuja.

