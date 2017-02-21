Ooni of Ife Monarch appeals to state governments over workers’ unpaid salaries

The monarch urged the affected state governments to pay their workers the outstanding salaries they owe them.

  • Published:
Ooni of Ife play

Ooni of Ife

(dailypost)

Akinwunmi Ambode Lagos State Governor to promote the cultural heritage of Yoruba nation
IK Ogbonna Actor's wife celebrates him with racy photo
OAU Teaching hospital records 14 successful open heart surgery in 2016 – CMD
Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Kwara community pledges support for Ooni of Ife
India Asian country to build world's tallest statue
IK Ogbonna Actor's wife is an all rounder
2Face Idibia Music Legend says he has no interests in politics
NMVA 2016 Here's the full list of winners [Photos]
Pulse List 2016 5 most influential religious leaders of the year
Ooni of Ife Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi's one year on the throne

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has decried state governments owing workers salaries running to several months , saying that it was not a good idea.

Ogunwusi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) when some management staff paid him a courtesy visit in Ile Ife, Osun.

The monarch urged the affected state governments to think out of the box and pay their workers the outstanding salaries they owe them.

He said that state governments should not depend solely on monthly allocations from the federation accounts to run the affairs of their states.

“State governments should also think of what they can do on their own to generate additional revenues to complement whatever comes monthly to them from the federation account."

“All the states have one or two potential that they are blessed with it, they should utilize the opportunities to raise their income,” he said.

The monarch also advised the state governments to launch themselves into the agriculture sector.

They would be able to offset their workers’ salaries from revenue generated from their farm produce, he said.

“Every state has fertile lands that can be cultivated for farming, they should invest in areas of farming where they have comparative advantage to raise their internally generated revenues (IGR)."

“ The only viable sectors left for us in these country are the agriculture and culture/tourism."

“These are the sectors that cannot run dry nor go into extinction because they are natural resources, ” he said.

He, therefore, urged state governments to invest more in agriculture to support the Federal Government’s change agenda.

According to him, agriculture will create employment opportunities for citizens, alleviate poverty, boost revenue and increase foreign exchange earnings.

He said that once all state governments could launch themselves into agriculture, they would harvest a lot farm produce to feed the citizenry.

“There will also be excess of produce which they can export to the foreign countries."

“By so doing, such state governments will realise huge revenue from such exportation to offset their workers’ salaries on monthly basis."

Ogunwusi also advised state governments to utilise the investment opportunities in the country and those there states were blessed with to boost their IGR.

“This will, automatically, make them less dependent on the  Federal Government; rather they would be taking advantage of their individual natural resources to raise their IGR,” he said.

The monarch appealed to the governments to pay their workers salaries to cushion the effect of the harsh economic condition.

NAN reports that many state governments still owe their workers many months of unpaid salaries despite Federal Government’s bail-out funds given to them. 

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Garba Shehu Nigeria emerges second largest producer of rice – Presidencybullet
2 Buhari, Osinbajo Aso Rock cabal is uncomfortable with VP's performance...bullet
3 Buhari ‘The fact that he’s receiving visitors shows he’s well,’ Femi...bullet

Local

Abubakar Sani Bello, Gov of Niger State
In Niger Liquor vendors given up to Feb. 28 to obtain licences
Bags of rice
Agriculture FG to install 110 rice milling machines to boost its production
Nigerian Children
Child battery NGO calls for resuscitation of communal training of children
Agriculture Cassava farmers seek prompt loan disbursement to improve production