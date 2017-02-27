Ondo State Deputy Gov. promises dividends of democracy

Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu and Ajayi were sworn-in as Governor and Deputy Governor respectively on Friday.

  • Published:
Agboola Ajayi- Deputy Gov. Ondo state play

Agboola Ajayi- Deputy Gov. Ondo state

(Daily Post)

Ndi-Igbo Akeredolu urges residents in Ondo to embrace peace, unity
Mimiko Ondo APC alleges plot by Governor to run abroad before handover date
Mimiko Ondo youths protest against outgoing Governor over 2017 budget presentation
Pulse List 2016 10 Biggest moments in Nigerian politics
Akeredolu Mimiko promises Governor elect peaceful transition
In Ibadan EFCC quizzes OAU VC, Bursar over alleged diversion of N1.4B
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Thursday, December 1, 2016]
Fayose Group says Fayose's call for Justice Abang's sack is "idiotic"

The newly sworn-in Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Mr Agboola Ajayi, has said that the people of the state will benefit from the new government’s dividends of democracy.

He said this at a reception held in his hometown, Kiribo, Ese-Odo Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new state government of All Progressives Congress (APC) headed by Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu and Ajayi were sworn-in as Governor and Deputy Governor respectively on Friday in Akure.

Ajayi said that there were enormous tasks ahead of the new government, coupled with high expectations of the people.

He advised people to exercise patience with the new administration in order to be fair to all.

“We are aware of the huge task ahead of us and the high expectations of the  people of the state but we plead with the people to exercise patience for us to study what is on ground."

“We will make our people happy and we promise to be fair to all and not to disappoint all for the trust and confidence that have in us, ‘’ Ajayi said.

The deputy governor, however gave thanks to the Almighty God for the opportunity to serve and also to the electorate that voted for the new government to steer the ship of the state for a four-year term.

He advised indigenes of the state to cooperate with the new government by renewing their support and prayers for the government to succeed in order to re-distribute the dividends of democracy.

“I am using this opportunity to thank God and the people of this state for voting us. We sought for their prayers and cooperation to be successful, ‘’ Ajayi said.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari 'President is very ill, not coming to Nigeria soon' - London sourcesbullet
2 Buhari, Femi Adesina 5 Important things President told his spokesmanbullet
3 Usman Jibrin EFCC raids home of ex-chief of naval staff, 'destroys'...bullet

Local

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki.
Godwin Obaseki Don commends gov’s 100 days in office, urges him to constitute cabinet
Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai
In Kaduna Government to sell off 1,990 non-essential houses
Nigeria's Diezani Alison-Madueke, seen in 2014, allegedly requested $153.3 million in funds diverted from the country's state-run oil firm be stashed in three banks
Diezani Former Petroleum Minister to face UK trial in June
Abdullahi Ganduje- Kano State Gov
Mass Wedding Ganduje tasks newly wedded couples on peaceful co-existence