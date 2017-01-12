Omoyele Sowore Sahara Reporters publisher released from police custody

The publisher was said to have been released on Wednesday afternoon but told to return to the station by 2pm on Thursday.

  • Published:
Omoyele Sowore play

Omoyele Sowore being arrested in his Lagos home

(Twitter)

Sowore Police reportedly arrest SaharaReporters' boss
Saraki Senate President accused of non-citizenship, theft
Reuben Abati Former presidential aide writes on evils of social media
Olisa Metuh Ex-PDP spokesman's absence stalls N400M fraud trial
Buhari "Kyari paid his medicals, taxi and accommodation in U.K" - Presidency
Aisha Buhari ‘Presidency only gives me food when necessary,’ First Lady says
Aisha Buhari First Lady demands apology from Sahara Reporters
Chibok Girls BBOG faults FG's silence since release of 21 girls, vows to march to Villa
Nnamdi Kanu Moment Biafra leader called Kanu an "Idiotic Yahoo-Yahoo fraudster"

Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, who was arrested by the police on Wednesday, January 11, has been released, The Cable reports.

Upon his arrest in Ikeja, Lagos State, Sowore was said to have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Panti over alleged criminal defamation and blackmail.

A journalist, Lekan Fatodu, reportedly facilitated the publisher's arrest.

Sowore, whose website has been severally accused of political propaganda was told to return to the station by 2pm on Thursday, January 12, the report said.

Earlier, the publisher had accused the police of taking sides with Fatodu, whom he said assaulted him.

He had said: "I was physically attacked today by a gang led by Lekan Fatodu… he assaulted me before police officers at Area “F” in Ikeja in Lagos.

"After the police intervened soon as I was attacked by Lekan Fatodu and his friends in Lagos, we were taken to the CP’s office in Lagos.

"Turns out he was in on this, he pulled out a supposed petition written by Lekan from his hat after that he became very hostile towards me and ordered that we be driven to State CID, at Panti in Lagos.

"It is very obvious that this was planned between Lekan Fatodu and the police. They offered him unbridled support as he continued attacking me."

ALSO READ: Aisha Buhari demands apology from Sahara Reporters

But the spokesperson for the Lagos police command, Dolapo Badmos, debunked the allegation.

"Today, 11/1/2017 at about  15:39hrs, a distress call was received by the Lagos State Police Command that Mr Omoyele Sowore – Publisher of Sahara Reporters was being attacked by suspected hoodlums around Isaac John street, GRA, Ikeja," Badmos said in a statement.

"The police swiftly responded, and upon arrival at the scene contrary to the report that a robbery attack was taking place, the police met the duo of Mr Omoyele Sowore and Mr Lekan Fatodu engaged in a brawl/altercation.

"With a view to ascertaining what led to the false alarm of a robbery, both parties were taken before the commissioner of police."

"In the course of police intervention, it was found out that the brawl is in connection with an earlier complaint of alleged threat to life, defamation of character and blackmail made by Lekan against Omoyele,"

She said the duo were subsequently referred to the SCID, Panti where further investigation into the case is ongoing.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Goodluck Jonathan Nigeria's former President named in Italian bribery probebullet
2 NUPENG Oil workers begin 3-day warning strike todaybullet
3 Pastor Adeboye Real reason General Overseer stepped downbullet

Local

Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima
Shettima Governor accuses UNICEF, other aid groups of exploiting IDPs
President Muhammadu Buhari
One China Nigeria ends relationship with Taiwan
Senate President, Bukola Saraki
Saraki CCT Tribunal adjourns Senate President's trial to Jan 17
Hameed Ali
Hammed Ali Customs boss directs officers to enforce policy on car importation