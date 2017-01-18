Omoyele Sowore Sahara Reporters publisher ordered not to leave Nigeria

Lawyers representing Lekan Fatodu, have ordered publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore not to leave Nigeria.

Sowore is based in the United States from where he runs his news platform.

Sowore and Fatodu were engaged in a scuffle in Lagos on January 11, 2017.

Moments later, Sowore was arrested by the police, even though the controversial journalist has since denied that he was arrested.

Fatodu had filed charges bordering on defamation, blackmail and assault against Sowore.

In a letter sent to Pulse, Osuagwu Ugochokwu Esq, which is the law firm representing Fatodu, said Sowore had reneged on the gentleman's agreement reached between both parties at the Police station on January 11.

"Sowore brought Dr. Tunji Abayomi to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Panti to plead on his behalf.

"After much persuasion, the respectable lawyer was able to open a window for mediation and offered reconciliation meeting in his office in Lagos for January 17 2017", the letter from Fatodu's lawyers read.

"Mr. Fatodu objected in the first place, but in order for it not to appear as if he was hell-bent on fomenting trouble, he accepted peaceful resolution on the grounds that the defamatory publication by Sahara Reporters would be withdrawn, and an unreserved apology tendered.

"It was agreed that cyber exchanges should be suspended till Tuesday when a meeting was fixed, but not up to three hours after leaving Panti, Sowore started saying different things on social media.

"Mr. Sowore violated the terms of the temporary truce reached by both parties".

Fatodu's lawyers say for violating the terms of the agreement reached, Sowore should be prepared to face the biggest legal battle of his life.

"Since Mr. Sowore has decided to pull out of the civil discussion facilitated by Dr. Abayomi, he should be prepared to face the legal process ahead as instructed by our client.

"Sowore is counseled to rather assemble a team of lawyers that will defend him in court.

"Although, he has consistently denied the criminal matters brought against him, the evidences against Mr. Sowore are incontrovertible.

"Our client has given Sowore the room to apologise for his falsehood, but he willingly decided to throw his food to the dog".

The lawyers warned that "Omoyele Sowore of Sahara Reporters has been advised not to flee Nigeria in order to escape the long arm of the law".

Fatodu and Sowore were once friends.

However, their friendship hit the rocks after Sowore published a news story which indicted Fatodu of benefiting from funds meant to equip the military but which was allegedly diverted by former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki.