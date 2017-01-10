Olisa Metuh Ex-PDP spokesman's absence stalls N400M fraud trial

Olisa Metuh's N400million fraud trial was reportedly delayed on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 as the former PDP spokesman failed to show up to court.

In a report by SaharaReporter, the ex-Peoples Democratic Party’s National Publicity Secretary, failed to show up for the trial due to his ill health.

The case which is to be presided over by Justice Okon Abang at the Federal High Court of Abuja was brought forward by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Explaining to the court during the proceeding, Metuh’s attorney, Onyechi Ikpeazu, disclosed that the politician was hospitalized this past Sunday.

“My Lord, due to health complications, the first defendant [Metuh] was rushed to the National Hospital on Sunday, January 8, 2017. I pleaded with the consultants to give us a medical report to show the court, but this was not possible due to the fact that the report is to be a summation of the reports of five different consultants,” Mr. Ikpeazu said.

Ikpeazu’s application was subsequently supported by the counsel to co-defendant, Destra Investment Limited, Tochukwu Onwugbufor.

However, the EFCC counsel, Sylvanus Tahir opposed the application arguing that the defendant should have presented the court with an official certificate proving Metuh is ill and unable to be present at court.

In Tahir's words: “The explanation given cannot be taken as a substitute for the certificate, which is the preserve of a medical doctor. The explanation, therefore, does not constitute a reasonable explanation as envisaged by section 352 (4) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act.”

Justice Abang ultimately adjourned the case till Wednesday, January 11, 2017 and ordered the defendants to present the necessary medical reports verifying Mr. Metuh's illness.

Metuh and his company, Destra Investment Limited, are facing a seven-count charge of fraud amounting to N400m.