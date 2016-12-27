Home > Local >

Okorocha :  'Nigerian youths not yet ripe for leadership,' Governor says

Okorocha 'Nigerian youths not yet ripe for leadership,' Governor says

“What Nigerians, the leaders in particular, need to do now is to unite and begin to build a country of our collective dreams and aspirations”.

  • Published:
Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State play

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State

(dailypost)

Dangote Nigerian billionaire is one of the world’s most powerful people
Donald Trump FG says US President elect’s appointment of Bayo Ogunlesi a ‘smart’ decision
In Cross River Govt denies robbery attack on Calabar Christmas Village
Arik Air NCAA fines airline N6 million
In Kogi Govt to employ 100 forest guards
Kashim Shettima Borno governor calls for probe of FG’s N500m Chibok school reconstruction fund
Wole Soyinka Nobel Laureate messed up, big time
Buhari Wole Soyinka apologizes for criticizing President over Gambia election
Fayose Reuben Abati mocks governor over 2017 prophecies

Imo state governor Rochas Okorocha said for the present generation of youths to have a shot at leadership roles in the country “they need to be well-groomed by the present leaders.”

Okorocha identified ethnicity and bigotry as serious issues in the country’s political landscape. He said this as part of his Christmas goodwill message released by his Chief Press Secretary Sam Onwuemeodor, where he noted that as a result of the deep-rooted ethnicity and religious bigotry in the country, the present leaders cannot afford to hand over power to the youths, according to The Sun.

What Nigerians, the leaders in particular, need to do now is to unite and begin to build a country of our collective dreams and aspirations”.

“The leaders cannot afford to hand over to the next generation what we have at the moment as a nation, in which ethnicity, religious bigotry and zoning of political offices are still the order of the day”, the statement read.

He continued, “Nigerians must endeavour to hand over to the next generation, a united and prosperous nation, all the ethnic and religious groups can be proud of.

On the current economic meltdown, Okorocha called on Nigerians to accept the situation as a national challenge.

He said: “Nigerians especially the leaders should appreciate themselves and see the current recession as a national challenge and for Christians in the state in particular to pray more than they had never done before, for the good of the state and her people.

Recall that Governor Okorocha had recently blamed what he described as lack of peace among past leaders as the major cause for discord among Nigerians.

Written by Osiri Ndukwe

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Obalolu Davies

Obalolu Davies Obalolu is a passionate writer who believes hardwork and dedication will get you anywhere in life.

Top 3

1 EFCC Powerful forces behind the trials of 'brother' Magubullet
2 In Lagos Nigerian breweries in Iganmu gutted by firebullet
3 Jafaru Isa Buhari’s friend returns N70M arms deal cash to governmentbullet

Local

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state.
In Kogi Govt to employ 100 forest guards
Cross River State governor, Ben Ayade.
In Cross River Govt denies robbery attack on Calabar Christmas Village
Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima
Kashim Shettima Borno governor calls for probe of FG’s N500m Chibok school reconstruction fund
An Arik Air plane
Arik Air NCAA fines airline N6 million