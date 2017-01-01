Okorocha :  It is difficult to pay pensions – Governor says

Governor Rochas Okorocha has revealed that his government is finding it hard to pay pensions of retired workers.

The Governor made this known in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodor.

The statement said ”my government has redeemed the promise to pay pensioners in the state their arrears upto December 2016, by releasing all the cheques to that effect, for the pensioners.

“The cheques were released Thursday, December 29, 2016 night, to the Sate Development Centre (SDC) Coordinators in the 305 wards in the state."

The Imo government said “The governor remains exceptionally grateful to the pensioners in the state for their understanding and outstanding patriotism.

“For appreciating the glaring fact that a monthly pension bill of N1.4 billion was quite unimaginable and too hard for the state or any other state in the country to bear no matter the resources of such state.”

You will recall that Governor Rochas Okorocha earlier proposed the commencement of three working days per week for staff in the state.

He said the move will enable the Imo government slash workers’ salaries because they will have extra time to do things that will generate income for them.