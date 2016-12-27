Okorocha :  I will transform, Owerri, Orlu, Okigwe to mega commercial cities – Governor says

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, on Tuesday pledged to transform Owerri, Orlu and Okigwe into mega commercial cities before the end of his tenure in May 2019.

Okorocha made the disclosure in Orlu during the one year anniversary of the opening of Okporo Orlu Electrical/Electronics Market.

Represented by the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Chidi Ibe, the governor said the market was opened to carter for Igbo traders displaced by the crisis in the North East.

He expressed satisfaction that one year after, the level of economic activities had justified the establishment of the market.

The governor urged the traders to part­ner with government to further develop the commercial sub-sector, to promote local entrepreneurs and create jobs.

He commended the market leadership, headed by Mr Emmanuel Ezeanochie and pledged to upgrade infrastructure at the facility.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Njaba Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Vincent Duru commended Okorocha for constructing the market and urged businessmen to establish similar markets across the state.

Duru a former Deputy Comptroller-General, Nigeria Immigration Service and the monarch of Okponakuma community, said several job opportunities abound in the market.

He urged the youths to take advantage of the opportunities it offered to engage in meaningful endeavours.

“Imo children especially young graduates and school leavers should imbibe resourceful lifestyle by doing one thing or the other to support their parents.

“Traders that are operating outside home should establish branches of their businesses at home because that is the only way we can establish international markets at home," he added.

Duru who described market as key for job and wealth creation, noted that it was wrong for the Igbos to own businesses abroad but have little investment at home.

He said “If you have a branch at home you will not be thrown off balance once there is problem at your base."

Earlier, Ezeanochie, Presi­dent of the traders, lauded Okorocha for building the market, adding that it had so far created more than 10,000 direct and indirect jobs.

He urged the government to upgrade internal roads, and provide electricity, fire station, toilet, and police station within the market.

ALSO READ: ‘My love for Imo keeps me from sleeping,’ Governor says

The News Agency of Nigeria [NAN] reports that event attracted dignitaries including the Deputy Chairman, State Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Emma Okeke; the member representing Orlu in the state Assembly, Mr Max Odunze and Chairman Orlu Local Government, Mrs Ijeoma Igboanusi among others.