Home > Local >

Okorocha :  I will transform, Owerri, Orlu, Okigwe to mega commercial cities – Governor says

Okorocha I will transform, Owerri, Orlu, Okigwe to mega commercial cities – Governor says

Okorocha said this in Orlu during the one year anniversary of the opening of Okporo Orlu Electrical/Electronics Market.

  • Published:
Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State play

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State

(dailypost)

Buhari President praises Okorocha's wife for housing widows
Okorocha Igbos are most truthful, committed, but often misunderstood
Ondo Election APC Governors are solidly behind Akeredolu - Okorocha
In Imo Gov Okorocha releases N540M for road rehabilitation
Ondo Elections ‘APC will win,’ Okorocha says
Okorocha Governor declares 3-week public holiday in Imo
Okorocha 'Nigerian youths not yet ripe for leadership,' Governor says

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, on Tuesday pledged to transform Owerri, Orlu and Okigwe into mega commercial cities before the end of his tenure in May 2019.

Okorocha made the disclosure in Orlu during the one year anniversary of the opening of Okporo Orlu Electrical/Electronics Market.

Represented by the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Chidi Ibe, the governor said the market was opened to carter for Igbo traders displaced by the crisis in the North East.

He expressed satisfaction that one year after, the level of economic activities had justified the establishment of the market.

The governor urged the traders to part­ner with government to further develop the commercial sub-sector, to promote local entrepreneurs and create jobs.

He commended the market leadership, headed by Mr Emmanuel Ezeanochie and pledged to upgrade infrastructure at the facility.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Njaba Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Vincent Duru commended Okorocha for constructing the market and urged businessmen to establish similar markets across the state.

Duru a former Deputy Comptroller-General, Nigeria Immigration Service and the monarch of Okponakuma community, said several job opportunities abound in the market.

He urged the youths to take advantage of the opportunities it offered to engage in meaningful endeavours.

“Imo children especially young graduates and school leavers should imbibe resourceful lifestyle by doing one thing or the other to support their parents.

“Traders that are operating outside home should establish branches of their businesses at home because that is the only way we can establish international markets at home," he added.

Duru who described market as key for job and wealth creation, noted that it was wrong for the Igbos to own businesses abroad but have little investment at home.

He said “If you have a branch at home you will not be thrown off balance once there is problem at your base."

Earlier, Ezeanochie, Presi­dent of the traders, lauded  Okorocha for building the market, adding that it had so far created more than 10,000 direct and indirect jobs.

He urged the government to upgrade internal roads, and provide electricity, fire station, toilet, and police station within the market.

ALSO READ: ‘My love for Imo keeps me from sleeping,’ Governor says

The News Agency of Nigeria [NAN] reports that event attracted  dignitaries including the Deputy Chairman, State Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Emma Okeke; the member representing Orlu in the state Assembly, Mr Max Odunze and Chairman Orlu Local Government, Mrs Ijeoma Igboanusi among others.

Image
  • Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers (R) being welcomed to Khana Local Government Area by Ogoni traditional rulers for the PDP Campaign for the rerun elections  
  • Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers (R) speaking during the PDP Campaign for the rerun elections at Babbe, Khana Local Government Area on Monday. With him are PDP Candidate for Rivers South-East, Sen. Olaka Nwogu (M) and PDP candidate for Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency, Mr Dum Dekor. 
  • Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo (Front Row, 8th, L); the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.- Gen.Tukur Buratai (Front Row, 7th, L); and officials of the Army, Police and the state Government, when the Army chief led other officers on a courtesy call on the governor at the Government House in Owerri on Monday, over the 2016 Chief of Army Staff’s Conference taking place in Owerri soon. 
  • Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo (L) welcoming the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen.Tukur Buratai when the Army chief led other officers on a courtesy call on the governor at the Government House in Owerri on Monday, over the 2016 Chief of Army Staff’s Conference taking place in Owerri soon. 
  • Officials of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) attending to the last set of pensioners during the Pensioners Verification Exercise in Yola on Mnday. 
  • Former acting governor of Adamawa, Mr Power Pithon-Peno (R) undergoing Biometric Data Capturing at the on-going Pensioners Verification Exercise in Yola  
  • The first batch of Nigerian Christian Pilgrims arrive the Yola International Airport in Adamawa on Monday night. 
  • Former National President of Gideons International, Elder E.A. Adeleke (L) presenting a Gideons (English Standard Version) Bible to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo during a courtesy visit of the Executive mmbers of The Gideons International ,Nigeria to the Office of the Vice President in Abuja  
  • The Managing Director of Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC), Baba-Umar Mustafa (3rd, R) and other officials inspecting High Voltage Transformers acquired by the company to boost power supply in Adamawa, Borno, Yobe and Taraba states, in Yola  
  • From left: Managing Director, Evans Brothers Limited, Mr Lukman Dauda; Chairman, Evans Brothers Limited, Otunba Adekunle Ojora; his wife, Ojuolape; and Chairman of University Press Limited, Dr Lalekan Are, at the 50th anniversary of Evans Brothers Nigeria Limited in Ibadan  
  • Director of Operations, Wuye Ultra Modern Market, Mr Balogun Oluwasegun (M), addressing a News Conference on forthcoming Wuye Ultra Modern Market Christmas Trade Fair, in Abuja on Tuesday (6/12/16). With him are representative of Lekan Oguntoye and Associates Legal Department, Chinomso Ekwuribe (L), and Chairman, Planning Committee for the Wuye Ultra Modern Market Christmas Trade Fair, Mr Joe Wenegieme. 
  • From left: President, Nigerian Guild of Editors, Mrs Funke Egbemode; former Governor of Anambra, Mr Peter Obi; representative of Governor of Rivers State, Mrs Ipalibo Banigo; Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Sen. Aisha Alhassan; Acting Director-General, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Mr. Abdulrazak Dangiri; and Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, during a public presentation of a book titled: “Eight Evils of Human Trafficking”, in Abuja  
  • National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer, New Partnership for Africa's Development (NEPAD), Princess Gloria Akobundu (2nd, L), inspecting exhibition of made-in-Nigeria rice at the 3rd Nigeria Rice Investment Forum, in Abuja 
  • National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer, New Partnership for Africa's Development (NEPAD), Princess Gloria Akobundu (2nd, L), inspecting a locally fabricated rice milling machine, at the 3rd Nigeria Rice Investment Forum, in Abuja 
  • Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (R), being received by Gov Abdullahi Ganduji of Kano State, during the VP’s visits to Dangote Tomato Factory, in Kano  
  • From left: Alhaji Sani Dangote; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Gov Abdullahi Ganduji of Kano State, inspecting Dangote Tomato Factory during the VP’s visit to the Factory, in Kano  

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 EFCC Powerful forces behind the trials of 'brother' Magubullet
2 Jafaru Isa Buhari’s friend returns N70M arms deal cash to governmentbullet
3 In Lagos Nigerian breweries in Iganmu gutted by firebullet

Local

Robert Smith, the American billionaire who offered scholarships to the Chibok girls.
Chibok Girls Profile of the American billionaire who offered scholarship to students
Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed
Abdulfatah Ahmed Kwara Gov flags off N41M empowerment for women
President's spokesman, Mallam Shehu
Garba Shehu Presidential spokesman says appointments to FG boards, agencies maybe announced early 2017
Muhammadu Buhari
Buhari President is no longer in charge of the government – Opadokun