Okorocha :  Governor explains he located varsity, Police College in his hometown

The Imo State governor said this to newsmen through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Sam Onwuemeodo.
He claimed that the move was to encourage education among his people.
”I located the Eastern Palm University at Ogboko, and the Police College in the area, to encourage my people to be interested in education.
”All these efforts are aimed at making education popular and attractive in the area” as well as “attracting Federal Government attention to the area.”
He also stated that “My administration has invested heavily in education and infrastructure because the two sectors are key to the development of any state or nation.”
Governor Rochas Okorocha further advised youths who paid him a visit from his hometown to embrace education and shun crime and violence.
Youths should love one another and shun all forms of crime. What you need now is education and not money. Some of the youths in the area do not show interest in education,” he said.
Written by Victor Agboga
