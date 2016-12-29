Home > Local >

Okorocha :  Governor explains he located varsity, Police College in his hometown

Okorocha Governor explains he located varsity, Police College in his hometown

The Imo State governor said this to newsmen through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Sam Onwuemeodo.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State play

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State

(dailypost)

Abdulfatah Ahmed Governor presents N135bn budget to Kwara Assembly
Lai Mohammed Minister reveals how FG recovered 40 new SUVs, other vehicles from ex-Perm Sec
Buhari Presidency refutes media report on Board appointments
Buhari Why President postponed his trip to Bauchi
Ibe Kachikwu Minister urges Nigerians to exploit opportunities offered by economic recession
Boko Haram Army says Shekau's new video is mere propaganda
Boko Haram PDP congratulates Nigerian armed forces for victory over sect
Shekau Nigerians react to Boko Haram leader's "resurrection"

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has explained why he located that Eastern Palm University and Police college to his home town, Ogboko in Ideato South Local.

He claimed that the move was to encourage education among his people.

The Imo State governor said this to newsmen through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Sam Onwuemeodo.

I located the Eastern Palm University at Ogboko, and the Police College in the area, to encourage my people to be interested in education.

All these efforts are aimed at making education popular and attractive in the area” as well as “attracting Federal Government attention to the area.”

He also stated that “My administration has invested heavily in education and infrastructure because the two sectors are key to the development of any state or nation.”

Governor Rochas Okorocha further advised youths who paid him a visit from his hometown to embrace education and shun crime and violence.

Youths should love one another and shun all forms of crime. What you need now is education and not money. Some of the youths in the area do not show interest in education,” he said.

Written by Victor Agboga

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Obalolu Davies

Obalolu Davies Obalolu is a passionate writer who believes hardwork and dedication will get you anywhere in life.

Top 3

1 Buhari Sambisa has fallen, dammit!!!bullet
2 Buhari Senate move to strip President, Govs of immunity clausebullet
3 Jafaru Isa Buhari’s friend returns N70M arms deal cash to governmentbullet

Local

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari speaks during German President Joachim Gauck's visit to the State House in Abuja
Buhari, Bauchi President shows how sectional he is
Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau appeared in a new video at an undisclosed location on December 29, 2016
Shekau Nigerians react to Boko Haram leader's "resurrection"
Kwara Gov Ahmed
Abdulfatah Ahmed Governor presents N135bn budget to Kwara Assembly
Lai Mohammed - Minister of information and culture
Lai Mohammed Minister reveals how FG recovered 40 new SUVs, other vehicles from ex-Perm Sec