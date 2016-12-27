Okezie Ikpeazu :  Abia Governor pardons 20 prisoners

The state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Chief Umeh Kalu made this known in a statement in Umuahia on Tuesday.
Kalu said that the prisoners held in Aba, Arochukwu, Port Harcourt and Enugu prisons were granted pardon on the advice and recommendation of the Abia State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy.
He said that three among the 20 prisoners were on death row and had their sentences commuted to life imprisonment while the others sentenced to various prison terms were released.
“Government expects the pardoned prisoners to be law abiding and contribute to the drive to provide a better future for the state and the country at large,’’ he said.
Kalu explained that the governor’s exercise of clemency to the prisoners was in commemoration of the Christmas and New Year celebrations.
