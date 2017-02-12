Ohaneze Ndigbo NUF urges new leadership to remain apolitical

The president of the group, Comrade Augustine Chukwudum, gave the advice while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

  Published:
A group, Ndigbo Unity Forum (NUF), has urged the new Ohaneze leadership to remain apolitical in its approach to unity and socio-economic development of Igbo land.

The president of the group, Comrade Augustine Chukwudum, gave the advice while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Enugu.

Chukwudum noted that the enormous task facing Ohaneze needed a clear departure from politics and power-struggle as well as affiliation to any political party.

“We urged the new executives of Ohaneze to maintain the non-partisan stand of the group.

“They should ensure that the organisation stands for equity and justice while shunning political alignment, patronage and promotion.

“Ohaneze should be the rallying point of the entire Igbo race within the country and in Diaspora,’’ he said.

The NUF boss also called on the people of Igbo to give maximum support to the Chief Nnia Nwodo led administration to succeed.

We believe that Ohaneze Ndigbo with Chief Nnia Nwodo at the helm of affair is equal to the task.

“We implore the new executives to use their expertise in different fields in collaborating with stakeholders in attracting investment to the Igbo speaking areas of the country,’’ he added.

NAN reports that Ohaneze Ndigbo, which is an apex Igbo socio-cultural group, has branches in all states in the country and other foreign cities.

The Igbo speaking people are located in Abia, Anambra, Delta, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo and Rivers States.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

