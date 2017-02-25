Ogbonnaya Onu US Latino America to unveil city of commerce in Nigeria

The United States Latino American Chamber of Commerce (USLACC) says it will unveil a city of commerce in June, 2017 to boost economy of Nigeria.

The USLACC African Director, Mr Ifeoma Ejiogu, made this known when she visited the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu in Abuja on Friday.

She said that the city of commerce would be a one stop shop for creativity, research and development, industrialization, intellectual development and great achievement.

Ejiogu told the minster that USLACC would like to partner with the ministry to ensure its success in the country.

The director said the chamber would also organise a 3-day strategic business summit/expo in Abuja for investors, embassies, financial institutions, industrialists and business magnates on the benefits of the programme.

“It is a networking spot for global business and trade that will give opportunities to good number of exhibitors who will display diverse business and potential information regarding their companies.

“It is also a platform for companies to negotiate possibilities of expanding their businesses and exploring various international trade opportunities as they meet with business experts.

“It will further serve in the provision of facts for business improvement, networking and matchmaking as well as a platform for vendors and corporate buyers to know and establish partnership with each other, “ she said.

The African director said the event would include award and Gala-Night to recognise, honour and reward people of great reputation and outstanding achievement in trade business.

Ejiogu said the event would also provide an opportunity for showcasing products, goods or services to a global market on vendor’s booths and tables.

She said there would be business seminars for farmers and allied operators, food festival by food vendors and hoteliers.

Ejiogu said that there would be enriching seminars for youth’s creativity, empowerment and business growth.

In his response Onu pledged to partner with the chamber to achieve success in its forthcoming event and process of establishing city of commerce in Nigeria.

He also invited USLACC, as an inventor, to the ministry’s technology 2017 Expo coming up in April.