The co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) campaign, has rejected the Federal Government’s invitation to visit the North-East.

The North-Eastern part of Nigeria has been badly hit by attacks from the dreaded Boko Haram sect.

Over 200 school girl were taken from their school premises in Chibok, Borno state, prompting a global outcry over the incident, thereby giving birth to the BBOG.

In the letter which was exclusively sent to Pulse News, the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed asked Ezekwesili to nominate some BBOG members who will visit the North-East and see first-hand, the progress being made in the fight against Boko Haram.

The letter reads:

Let me congratulate you most sincerely for the continuing interest of your group, Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG), in the fate of the Chibok girls, including those who have regained freedom and those who remain in captivity.

In recognition of your unwavering commitment to the freedom of the girls who remain in captivity, you are invited to nominate three of the BBOG members to join you on a guided trip to the North-east on Monday, 16 Jan. 2017.

The trip, being planned by the military, will see the Ministers of Defence and Information as well the Chief of Air Staff and Chief of Army Staff joining the invited BBOG members and a select group of journalists, first to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Command Centre in Yola to witness first-hand the efforts being made to search for the girls by the NAF and then join the day and night sorties with the NAF to the Sambisa Forest. Please note that due to limited seats on the search planes, only two of the invited BBOG members will join the NAF sorties.

After the sorties, the team will return to Yola for a briefing by the NAF on their daily search for the girls, as well as all those who have been abducted by Boko Haram.

It is our belief that this trip will avail the BBOG the opportunity to witness and better understand the efforts being made by the Nigerian military to secure freedom for the abducted Chibok girls and all other victims of the Boko Haram terrorism.

Departure is scheduled for 8.30am at the Airforce wing of the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport on Monday the 16th of January 2017.

While awaiting your response, please accept the assurances of my highest considerations.

Sincerely,

Lai Mohammed

Hon. Minister of Information and Culture