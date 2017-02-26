Obiano My husband aims at empowering all - Anambra First lady

Ebelechukwu Obiano play

Ebelechukwu Obiano

Mrs Ebelebchukwu Obiano, Wife of Gov. Willie Obiano  of Anambra, said on Friday that the state government’s vision was to empower the people for value-added living.

Obiano said this  during an empowerment tour of Ihite community in Orumba South Local Government Area of the state.

She noted that the state government was therefore, ensuring all inclusive distribution of the dividends of democracy.

To this end, she said that her pet project known as `Caring Family Enhancement Initiative’, had built a science laboratory at Community Secondary School, Ihite.

Obiano urged the women to strive to become self-reliant and contribute positively to the development of the society.

In a remark, Mr Mike Okonkwo, the Managing Director, Awka Capital Development Authority and an indigene, said that the community had hardly benefited from the government since the creation of the state.

He urged the community to support and vote for Gov. Willie Obiano in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state.

Similarly, Dr Victoria Chikwelu, the Commissioner for Social Welfare, Children and Women Affairs, urged the women to continue to support the governor and his wife in their efforts to transform the state.

In her remark, Mrs Happiness Ibeh, the President, Women’s Wing of the community, expressed joy over the visit and pledged their total support to the All Progressives Grand Alliance-led (APGA) government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Obiano was accompanied by the wife of the deputy governor, Mrs Oby Okeke, and the wife of the National Chairman of APGA, Mrs Mary Oye.

The  highlight  of the event was the presentation of books and school bags to indigent children of the community and bags of rice to some less privileged women.

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

