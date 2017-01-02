Obaseki Governor prohibits private tax collectors in Edo

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, has assured the people of the state of a quick economic recovery in 2017, even as he announced the prohibition of activities of private tax collectors in the state.

According to Today, governor Obaseki, who gave the assurance in his new year broadcast, said he would never betray the confidence reposed in him by the people who elected him governor on Sept. 28, 2016.

He assured visitors and residents of the state of their continued safety, announced the immediate prohibition of private tax collectors in the state.

“I must quickly mention that one issue that continues to agitate Edo people is the lawless activities of some individuals who persist in harassing and extorting innocent citizens under the guise of collecting taxes and levies.”

“The laws of our country vests the responsibility for collecting taxes exclusively on the 3 tiers of government i.e Federal, State and local governments,” he said.

“Consequently, with effect from today, January 01 2017, only employees of government can collect taxes and levies in Edo state.”

He continued, “all arrangements to collect taxes or levies entered into by any state or local government agency in Edo state, ceases to be valid with effect from today.’

The governor urged all citizens not to heed to any form of intimidation from any quarters, but said any person or group of persons being harassed by these illegal nonentities over tax should call or alert law enforcement agencies if they find anyone involved in such nefarious activities.

Written by Osiri Ndukwe