Obasanjo 'Those in power lack focus, knowledge of economy,' Ex-President says

Obasanjo said Nigeria would not make significant progress if the issue of poor leadership is not urgently corrected.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Obasanjo play

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo

(Punch)

Obasanjo God has been partial to me – Ex-President says
Soyinka Obasanjo says Nobel Laureate is not an orator
Buhari It's time for President to speak to Nigerians
Fayose Governor calls for confirmation of acting CJN‘s appointment
Apo Six Danjuma, 4 others to know fate on Monday
Obasanjo 7 Key things ex-president said about Buhari's "death"
Obasanjo “I was also rumored to have died almost 12 times”
Wole Soyinka Nobel laureate slams police over alleged attempts to stop 2Face's protest
Obasanjo ‘Corrupt person who worked with ex-president can’t rule Nigeria,’ Oba Akiolu says
Obasanjo Buhari has not disappointed me - ex-President

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said some of those in power "lack focus, commitment, and sometimes proper knowledge about economic and development issues."

He said for Nigeria to make significant progress, the issue of poor leadership must urgently be fixed.

Obasanjo stated this at a seminar in Kaduna state on Monday, February 27.

He said if the country does not resolve the issue to bad leadership, it would just be a case of taking "one step forward and another step backward."

"Nigerian leaders must be tough and ready to bite the bullet, because Nigeria cannot have it easy and until we get the right leadership, the problem will continue.

"Some leaders lack focus, commitment, and continuity, hence we have not been able to achieve meaningful result," he said.

On the inconsistency in policies, Obasanjo said, as military head of state, his administration banned the importation of toothpick in 1977, because it is the "most stupid thing to import when we can produce it here."

However, Obasanjo expressed shock at the listing of the embargo about 40 years later. He said one of the presidents who succeeded him reversed the ban.

He said: "One of the presidents that came after me, I won’t mention his name, unbanned toothpick. Then, I put on my Babanriga (a native attire) and went to Abuja to express my shock about the policy, but to my greatest surprise, the president told me, he signed the document unbanning toothpick without reading it.

"Another thing is that, he came in saying he will generate additional 30,000 megawatts to the 3,500megawatts we left behind, and I told him, ‘don’t trouble yourself, if you can add 3,000 megawatts to the one we left behind, you will receive the best of awards’. But, to my greatest shock, he couldn’t add one megawatt before leaving office."

ALSO READ: God has been partial to me – Obasanjo says

The elder statesman added that lack of synergy in public and private sectors is responsible for the setback in the nation’s economic growth.

He said the public sector and the private sector are "two legs that when brought together can accelerate development in all sectors of the economy."

On the privatisation of the oil sector, which was revoked by the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, he said: "When we were in office, we privatised  NNPC and sold to Dangote and partners, but the government that succeeded me revoked it and that is why till today, NNPC cannot work optimally.

"But, today the same Dangote that was denied ownership of NNPC is building a refinery that can produce in excess of what NNPC can produce and what Nigeria can consume. So, it means he will even export."

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Buhari 'President is very ill, not coming to Nigeria soon' - London sourcesbullet
2 Buhari, Femi Adesina 5 Important things President told his spokesmanbullet
3 Suswam DSS arrests ex-Gov, recover guns, many exotic carsbullet

Local

House of Representatives Speaker,Yakubu Dogara
Buhari Presidency assents to 22 House of Reps Bills
Buhari 'President should address Nigerians via video call' - Gbajabiamila
Minister of information, Lai Mohammed
Buhari 'President not in critical condition, not in hospital,' Lai Mohammed says
Prophet T.B Joshua releases prophetic message for 2017
TB Joshua APC chieftain says African leaders should emulate cleric