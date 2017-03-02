Obasanjo I don’t know my real age – Ex-President says

Nigeria’s former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has revealed that he does not know his real age.

Obasanjo said this on Thursday, March 2, 2017 at an event program put together by the Centre for Human Security titled: Presidential Libraries Will Reduce Leadership Deficit in Africa.

Speaking further, he said his mother only told him that he was born on a market day.

Obasanjo also added that his mother was an illiterate and so, could not provide him with enough information regarding his date of birth.

“When I continued to put pressure on my mother, she told me that she was preparing to go to market on the said day, and went into labour, and before others could return from the market, she had given birth to me.

“I’m not as lucky as some of my peers who know the dates of their birth. What matters to me is that I have chosen a date. If I don’t even know the exact date of my birth, at least I know my age group,” he added.

Olusegun Obasanjo, who recently turned 80, served as the President of Nigeria from May 1999 to May 2007.