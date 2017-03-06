Obasanjo Former governorship aspirant, Onukaba dies on way back from ex-President’s birthday

Former All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Kogi, Dr Adinoyi Ojo Onukaba is dead.

Onukaba, a veteran journalist and former Managing Director of the Daily Times, died on Sunday, March 5, along the Ilesha-Akure express way.

He is said to have been accosted by armed robbers while returning from the 80th birthday celebration of former President, Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

One of his relatives, Yusuf Itopa, told Punch that he was hit by a vehicle while trying to escape the robbers.

Itopa also said that Onukaba’s corpse was deposited at a mortuary in Akure, Ondo state after the unfortunate incident.

The late journalist will be buried on Monday, March 6, at his hometown of Ihima in the Okehi Local Government area of Kogi.

Onukaba’s death was also confirmed by the Special Adviser on Political Matters to President Muhammadu Buhari, Babafemi Ojudu via Facebook.

“Onukaba was a brilliant and incorruptible journalist. He stood out among his colleagues then as aviation correspondent for The Guardian where he met and struck friendship Obasanjo,” he said.

“Onukaba was a good man. He brimmed with great vision for his people which he could not bring to reality,” he added.

ALSO READ: OBJ tears PDP membership card in public [VIDEO]

Onukaba, who also served as an aide to former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, is survived by three children.