Obasanjo Ex-President urge Nigerians to have hope

Former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, General Olusegun Obasanjo ( retd. ) has relayed his New Year’s message to Nigerians.

The message was conveyed while the former President was addressing a congregation at first church service of the year at Chapel of Christ the Glorious King in Abeokuta, Ogun State on Sunday, January 1, 2017.

The main theme of his words of encouragement was for Nigerians to be hopeful in the New Year 2017. In the words of the ex- President, “My message is a message of encouragement, looking forward with the hope of a better year than the one we just got out of.”

Speaking further, he urged Nigerians not just to go back to the basics, but to do so in all ramifications, especially socially, politically, economically and spiritually.

“And there is no reason why it should not be, in every sense of the word, socially, economically, politically and even spirituality, I am looking forward to 2017 that will make everything new for Nigeria.”

Obasanjo also advised the current administration to adopt the fundamentals of economic recovery and growth in order to put an end to all the challenges currently facing us as a nation.

“Well, I think we have to back to the basic fundamentals. The fundamentals of economic recovery and growth I believe that if we do that we will get there”, He said.

