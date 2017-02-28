Obasanjo Ex-president says his generation has failed Nigeria

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo says that his generation has failed Nigeria.

Obasanjo made the comment on Monday, February 27, during a seminar organized by the Kaduna Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mines and Agriculture (KADCCIMA).

“Look, don’t worry unduly about the mistake the generation before you had made. We must accept that we are human," he said.

“When people talk to me and said yes, you are wrong. I will accept that my generation had done a number of wrong things. But, we must have done some good things as well.

“The generation before us gave us and our country independence. It doesn’t matter what you want to say about them. The Awolowos, Nnamdi Azikiwes, the Sadaunas, Aminu Kanos, Tafawa Balewas etc. they gave us independence, they were not perfect and if you like you can even go from now till tomorrow to condemn what they did, but they gave us independence.

“My own generation fought for the unity of Nigeria. You cannot deny that. There are many things we must have done wrong but we fought for the unity of this country. I still have sharp nails from grenades that entered my body that our brothers shot at me during the civil war. But, at the end of it we reconciled.

“In addition, my generation laid the foundation of democracy in the country. Our democracy is not perfect, our democracy is a journey and not a destination, and we must continue to improve on it.

‘My sons and daughters, what will your generation do? ”Condemnation is easy but what will you do? There are some people who have taken the bull by the horn and tried their best. But, all in all Nigeria is still intact,” he added.

Obasanjo also said that Nigeria’s problems were caused by a lack of good leadership.