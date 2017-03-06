Obasanjo At 80 "Ex-President is the best Nigeria has ever had," ex-Prelate Mbang

Mbang, who made this known at the 80th birthday thanksgiving service held in honour of the ex-President, said he has no apology for his assertion.

  • Published:
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo play

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo

(Daily Trust )

Obasanjo SERAP challenges ex-president to disclose donations made to his library
Osinbajo, Obasanjo How acting President prepares for his speeches
Obasanjo At 80 Ex President 'bounced' at his own party
Ben Bruce Senator hugs supposed enemies at Obasanjo Library launch (PHOTOS)
Obasanjo I don’t know my real age – Ex-President says
Xenophobia Obasanjo condemns attack on Nigerians
Obasanjo 'Those in power lack focus, knowledge of economy,' Ex-President says
Soyinka Obasanjo says Nobel Laureate is not an orator
Xenophobia NLC wants SA govt to arrest those behind attacks
Obasanjo God has been partial to me – Ex-President says

President Olusegun Obasanjo has been described as the best president Nigeria has ever had by the former Prelate, Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence Dr. Sunday Mbang.

Mbang, who made this known at the 80th birthday thanksgiving service held in honour of the ex-President, said he has no apology for his assertion.

Speaking on Obasanjo, Mbang said he was first attracted to Obasanjo's devotion to God when he learnt that the ex-President held morning devotions while in Aso Rock.

He also stressed that no administration after the Obasanjo-led administration has added to the institutions established by Obasanjo since he left government.

The former prelate mentioned that the EFCC and NAFDAC as some of such institutions that were established and have remained active in the restoration of Nigeria.

Mbang said: “This is a man I have known for a very long time. I fell in love with him when I discovered that he held morning devotion every morning in Aso Rock when he became the civilian President.

“The morning devotion was attended by his family members and other people. That was why he succeeded in government. God never allowed them to impeach him.

“Obasanjo is the best President Nigeria has ever had. I have no apology to anybody about it. He also built a chapel inside Aso Rock within three months after getting there.”

ALSO READ: Ex President 'bounced' at his own party

Mbang further noted that if the successive governments had adopted Obasanjo administration’s agricultural programme, Operation Feed the Nation, the country would be self dependent on locally produced foods and not rely on importation of food.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Obasanjo At 80 Ex President 'bounced' at his own partybullet
2 Osinbajo, Obasanjo How acting President prepares for his speechesbullet
3 Ambode Governor's commissioners have been grumblingbullet

Local

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari
Buhari Ex-minister for information says President may return today
Former President Goodluck Jonathan
Goodluck Jonathan Ex-President denies rejecting UK's offer on kidnapped Chibok Girls
Maikanti Baru
NNPC Senate to probe alleged irregularities on fuel subsidy
Nigerian Oil Minister Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu speaks during an interview with Reuters in Abuja, Nigeria February 12, 2016.REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/File Photo
Ibe Kachikwu Youths laud minister in Niger Delta