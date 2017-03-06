Obasanjo At 80 "Ex-President is the best Nigeria has ever had," ex-Prelate Mbang

President Olusegun Obasanjo has been described as the best president Nigeria has ever had by the former Prelate, Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence Dr. Sunday Mbang.

Mbang, who made this known at the 80th birthday thanksgiving service held in honour of the ex-President, said he has no apology for his assertion.

Speaking on Obasanjo, Mbang said he was first attracted to Obasanjo's devotion to God when he learnt that the ex-President held morning devotions while in Aso Rock.

He also stressed that no administration after the Obasanjo-led administration has added to the institutions established by Obasanjo since he left government.

The former prelate mentioned that the EFCC and NAFDAC as some of such institutions that were established and have remained active in the restoration of Nigeria.

Mbang said: “This is a man I have known for a very long time. I fell in love with him when I discovered that he held morning devotion every morning in Aso Rock when he became the civilian President.

“The morning devotion was attended by his family members and other people. That was why he succeeded in government. God never allowed them to impeach him.

“Obasanjo is the best President Nigeria has ever had. I have no apology to anybody about it. He also built a chapel inside Aso Rock within three months after getting there.”

Mbang further noted that if the successive governments had adopted Obasanjo administration’s agricultural programme, Operation Feed the Nation, the country would be self dependent on locally produced foods and not rely on importation of food.