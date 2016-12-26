Obasa :  Govt is passionate in giving good governance - Lagos speaker says

Lagos speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, has urged all Christians to show love to their neighbours, adding that the state was committed to fight unemployment among the youth.

He said that the newly created Employment Trust Fund would help reduce joblessness by providing soft loan with little interest for enterprising people of Lagos state.

“We must go beyond religious demarcation and show ourselves that we are brothers and sisters. Let us love one another. We should extend hands of fellowship to our neighbours,” the speaker said.

Obasa, who urged churches to pray for the state and nation, said that the state was passionate to give good governance and improve the economy of the state for the benefit of all.

NAN reports that the speaker the Deputy Majority Leader of the House, Mr Muyiwa Jimoh and the Chairman, House Committee on Environment, Mr Dayo Saka-Fafunmi were among the team.

Mrs Funmilayo Tejuosho, the Chairman, House Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, Petitions and Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission among others government functionaries also made the list.

NAN reports that the four-day, nation-wide convention, which started on Dec. 23 and expected to end on Dec. 26, is tagged, “Power for the Present Hour”.

It is taking place at the Deeper Life Conference Centre (DLCC) KM 42, Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.