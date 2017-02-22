Obanikoro Ex-minister slams N100m lawsuit on EFCC over seizure of his property

The ex-minister, his wife, Moroophat, and his sons, Gbolahan, Babajide and his wife, Fati are jointly suing the anti-graft agency.

Ex-Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro play

Ex-Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro

(Naij)

Former Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro, has reportedly slammed a lawsuit on the EFCC over the seizure of his property.

The suit was said to have been filed on Wednesday, February 22, at the Federal High Court in Lagos.

They are praying the court to declare that the forceful seizure of their property constitutes a gross violation of their rights.

They want the court to order to set aside the forceful detention of their properties on June 14, 2016.

The Obanikoros are also demanding an "unreserved public apology", plus N100 million as general damages against the commission.

They are also seeking an order restraining the EFCC from arresting, detaining or harassing them or entering their premises again to seize their properties.

The EFCC had alleged that about $1 million was transferred from the  Office of the National Security Adviser to Obanikoro  on March 18, 2015, through companies linked to his sons.

ALSO READ: Obanikoro reportedly says Fayose got $5.377M cash

But the family's lawyer,  Mr. Lawal Pedro (SAN), claimed that the documents and properties seized by the EFCC have nothing to do with ONSA.

They said that the commission violated Regulation 13 of the EFCC (Enforcement Regulation) 2010, which provides that it shall "apply and obtain" a court order to enter and search any premises.

The EFCC, in a counter application, told the court to dismiss the suit, insisting that it acted in accordance with the provisions of the law.

Justice Abdulazeez Anka has fixed March 28 for ruling.

