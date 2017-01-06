Nyesom Wike Rivers governor seeks assistance for fallen heroes families

Wike made the call at the Emblem Appeal Launch for the 2017 Armed Forces and Remembrance Day Celebration in Port Harcourt.

  • Published:
Nyesom Wike play

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike

(Punch)

Rivers Rerun Police arrest 6 for professional misconduct
Wike Governor visits Sultan of Sokoto
Wike ‘Nigeria cannot be divided,’ Rivers governor says
Wike Governor restates commitment to promote peace, development in 2017
Wike 'Let's heal division and acrimony at Christmas', Gov says
Wike Peterside slams Governor over comments in leaked phone conversation with Fayose
Magnus Abe Senator flays hasty passage of Rivers’ budget
Buhari “The President will not descend to Wike’s level,” Presidency says
Fayose Governor slams DSS for allegedly tapping his phone, asks Buhari to resign
Wike Governor presents N470bn 2017 Golden Jubilee Budget

Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers on Friday urged Nigerians to assist families of servicemen who died defending the country.

Wike made the call at the Emblem Appeal Launch for the 2017 Armed Forces and Remembrance Day Celebration in Port Harcourt.

The governor called on Nigerians to “make direct investments” in the lives of legionnaires and servicemen who lost their lives defending the country.

He said that the families of  such servicemen  and legionnaires  deserved all the support they could get from the people.

“There is the need for us to give them the required  support.  We must take legionnaires and families  of slain  servicemen  as important  as we take ourselves.

“This is because  they fought for this nation. They laid down their lives to ensure that we enjoy a peaceful  nation”.

Wike said that  Nigeria was still united because  the military  personnel fought for  the  country.

The governor  announced a donation  of  N10million on behalf of the  State Government, while the 23 Local Government Areas  donated N11.5m.

Commissioners  donated N1.5m and Special Advisers to the Governor donated N1m.

Secretary to the State Government, Mr Kenneth Kobani, said that  the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration  was necessary  to provide  the needed support for those who made  the ultimate  sacrifice  on behalf  of the country.

Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, Rivers chapter, Col. Wilberforce Josiah (Rtd) lauded Governor Wike for his support for legionnaires and their  families.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Patience Jonathan How Police raided home of ex-First Ladybullet
2 Sambisa Forest Have foreign nations been supporting Boko Haram?bullet
3 Arik Air Passengers assault airline staff over delayed flightbullet

Local

 
Shiites Muslim leaders visit Femi Fani-Kayode in Abuja
N-Power
N-Power FG begins payment of N30,000 monthly stipends to beneficiaries
President Buhari
Buhari President is too old, he needs to give way to a younger man - Bishop Okah
Senate President Bukola Saraki, Imo State Gov Rochas Okorocha and Speaker Yakubu Dogara at a function
FBI List of rich Nigerian politicians is so fake, we are in tears