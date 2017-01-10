Nyesom Wike Rivers Governor promises to deliver sustainable infrastructure

Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has restated his administration’s commitment to deliver sustainable infrastructure in all parts of the state.

Wike made the promise while speaking with newsmen after inaugurating the Rumunduru-Eneka Link road in Obio/Akpor council area.

The governor further said that his administration would not be distracted by the activities of opposition politicians who saw nothing good in its actions.

He also assured the people of the state that the state government would continue to undertake projects capable of making positive impact on their lives.

Also speaking, the Commissioner of Works, Mr Bathuel Iheanyichukwu, said that the Rumunduru-Eneka link road remained strategic toward resolving the traffic challenges in the area.

Iheanyichukwu said that the completion of the road project had restored the peoples’ confidence in the government.

“As you can see, the road will also improve the economy of people and communities located around this area,’’ he said.