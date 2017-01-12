NUPENG Oil workers suspend 3-day warning strike

The National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas (NUPENG) has suspended its three-day warning strike barely 24 hours after it commenced.

The union president, Igwe Achese, announced the suspension after a meeting with the minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige and other top government officials.

NUPENG expressed satisfaction with the commitment shown by the government at the meeting, which was also attended by the leadership of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) and other stakeholders in the oil sector.

NUPENG had embarked on the strike in protest of the sacking of over 4,000 oil workers without benefits by oil firms.

Commenting on the situation, Ngige said it the government has reached several agreements with the International Oil Companies (IOCs) and Local Oil Companies (LOCs) in respect to the workers' agitation, but the companies failed to comply.

He said: "A lot of agreements have been reached but not complied with by the IOCs and the LOCs as petitioned by the unions.

"It is even more painful and regretful that NNPC has also not lived up to their agreements. So, the essence of the meeting is for us as re-conciliators stop the pending strike by NUPENG and PENGASSAN."

The minister also said the meeting was an intervention move to agree on timelines for the effective implementation of these agreements.