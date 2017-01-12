NUPENG Oil workers suspend 3-day warning strike

The strike was suspended following a meeting held between the Federal Government and the oil workers.

  • Published:
NUPENG protests over anti labour policies in Lagos play

NUPENG protests over anti labour policies in Lagos

(File Photo)

NUPENG Oil workers begin 3-day warning strike today
NUPENG Union says there is no kerosene in Lagos depots
NUPENG FG moves to avert oil workers’ strike
Total NUPENG shuts lubricant section of oil giant
Ayuba Wabba NLC President sues for calm over inauguration of parallel labour union
NUPENG Union plans warning strike over workers’ welfare
NUPENG Oil workers to commence 3 days warning strike on January 9
NUPENG Union shuts down Total over sacked workers
NUPENG Union to begin 3-day warning strike on Wednesday

The National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas (NUPENG) has suspended its three-day warning strike barely 24 hours after it commenced.

The union president, Igwe Achese, announced the suspension after a meeting with the minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige and other top government officials.

NUPENG expressed satisfaction with the commitment shown by the government at the meeting, which was also attended by the leadership of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) and other stakeholders in the oil sector.

NUPENG had embarked on the strike in protest of the sacking of over 4,000 oil workers without benefits by oil firms.

Commenting on the situation, Ngige said it the government has reached several agreements with the International Oil Companies (IOCs) and Local Oil Companies (LOCs) in respect to the workers' agitation, but the companies failed to comply.

He said: "A lot of agreements have been reached but not complied with by the IOCs and the LOCs as petitioned by the unions.

"It is even more painful and regretful that NNPC has also not lived up to their agreements. So, the essence of the meeting is for us as re-conciliators stop the pending strike by NUPENG and PENGASSAN."

ALSO READ: NUPENG shuts down Total over sacked workers

The minister also said the meeting was an intervention move to agree on timelines for the effective implementation of these agreements.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Goodluck Jonathan Nigeria's former President named in Italian bribery probebullet
2 NUPENG Oil workers begin 3-day warning strike todaybullet
3 Pastor Adeboye Real reason General Overseer stepped downbullet

Local

Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima
Shettima Governor accuses UNICEF, other aid groups of exploiting IDPs
Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore
Omoyele Sowore Sahara Reporters publisher released from police custody
President Muhammadu Buhari
One China Nigeria ends relationship with Taiwan
Senate President, Bukola Saraki
Saraki CCT Tribunal adjourns Senate President's trial to Jan 17