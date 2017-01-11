NUPENG Oil workers begin 3-day warning strike today

National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) President, Comrade Igwe Achese. play

National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) President, Comrade Igwe Achese.

(mynewswatchtimesng)

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) will begin a three-day warning strike on Wednesday, January 11, its National Executive Committee (NEC) has said.

NUPENG is embarking on the strike to protest “anti-labour practices” in the oil and gas sector, according to its president, Achese Igwe.

The organization’s leaders made the decision after a meeting of NUPENG’s NEC on Tuesday, January 10.

“The NEC held a meeting today to review the three-day warning strike that was scheduled to take place tomorrow (Wednesday),”  Igwe told Punch after the meeting.

“However, as you are all aware, it is not an indefinite strike; it is a symbolic strike action to drive home some of those issues that are really challenging, and to give them the ultimate attention as expected.

“They have to do with casualization, job security, non-implementation of collective agreements across the entire country in the oil and gas sector and the balkanization of the ongoing divestment system.

“NEC directed that pending the outcome of the meeting tomorrow, the three-day warning strike will take place. The Ministry of Labour has called for a meeting with the Minister of Petroleum.

“We are positive that the meeting will resolve the issues; where it fails, the three-day warning strike will take place,” he added.

The decision to proceed with the strike or not will however be determined by the outcome of NUPENG’s meeting with the Federal Government on Wednesday, July 11.

