The Kaduna state chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), has de-registered Al-Mizan Newspaper, reportedly owned by the Shiite sect.

According to Daily Post, the Kaduna NUJ Secretary, Dauda Idris-Doka, said this in a statement released to newsmen in Zaria on Friday, January 20, 2017.

Idris-Doka said “The decision was taken after the Executive Council Meeting held on Dec. 29, 2016 where it was discovered that Al-Mizan was registered in error.

“It will be recalled that the union has over the years distanced itself from registering any religious organisation as its member.‎”

Adding that “In the past, we have refused to register similar religious organisations and their media, such as, The Cross Newspapers, The Awake and The Redeem News, among many others.

ALSO READ: US tells Buhari to release El-Zakzaky, punish guilty soldiers

“In view of this development, Al-Mizan ceases to be recognised as a chapel in the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kaduna State Council.”

Members of the Shiite sect recently stormed the National Assembly, demanding the release of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

