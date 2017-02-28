Nnamdi Kanu Utomi, Soludo, others visit IPOB leader in prison

Former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Charles Soludo, on Tuesday, February 28, paid a visit to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu in Abuja.

Soludo was joined by prominent economist, Pat Utomi on the visit to the Kuje Prison where Kanu is being held.

Utomi and Soludo also urged the government to release Kanu from detention immediately.

“We are a delegation of Nzuko Umunna, a pan-Igbo group. We visited Nnamdi Kanu to hear his own point of view as well as share our own point of view with him,” Soludo said.

“We believe that Nigeria has the potential to be great, and like most countries has its own challenges.

“Nigeria has never been more divided than now. Most discerning patriots have come to the conclusion that Nigeria has currently structured is destined to be a failed state‎.

“It is our considered view that most of the agitation is in response to a looting elite. We do not condone violence. We note that in 2015 Nigerians voted for change. As the ruling party, the APC has it duty to deliver to the Nigerian people.

“So far APC seems to have abandoned its cardinal duty to Nigeria. We are in a state of emergency at all levels. We demand the urgent release of Nnamdi Kanu, and his colleagues as part of the process of engineering a new Nigeria.

“No citizen of Nigeria deserves the treatment that is being meted to Nnamdi Kanu and his colleagues‎. Nnamdi Kanu is not above the law, and he should not be put below the law,” he added.

Kanu has been in detention since October 2015 when he was arrested by security agents in Lagos.

He has been accused of treason due to his activities while serving as the Director of Radio Biafra.