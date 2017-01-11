Leader of the Independent People Of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has just been called a "fraudster" by one of his own.

And it wasn't even funny.

The Federal Government of Nigeria is prosecuting the eccentric Kanu on an 11-count charge bordering on treasonable felony and hate speech.

The self acclaimed Biafra leader caused another stir in court on Tuesday when he asked police officers to "get out of my way...I say get out of my way".

Kanu's court appearances get even more dramatic by the day.

On one occasion, his co-defendant went for the chin of a prison warden; wrestling the official to the floor; all the while chanting and rehearsing Biafra solidarity lines.

The federal government has said it wants a secret trial for Kanu because it wants to protect its witnesses. The prosecution has also floated the idea of masking its witnesses.

However, Kanu and his lawyers are having none of it.

Only recently, IPOB named Ralph Uwazuruike who heads the Biafra Independent Movement and the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) as one of the masked witnesses the federal government intends to use to testify against Kanu.

ALSO READ: IPOB and its leader are fraudsters - Ralph Uwazuruike

IPOB further alleged that Uwazuruike had accepted to testify for the federal government

It was at this point Uwazuruike lost it.

The factional Biafra leader called Kanu's IPOB an "idiotic" bunch of persons who are only out to deceive gullible people.

Uwazuruike also had unpleasant words for Kanu.

"I was the one who discovered Nnamdi Kanu in 2009, 10 years after I had started MASSOB when I travelled to London", said Uwazuruike.

He added that: "I gave Kanu the money to establish Radio Biafra, rented a house for him and bought him a car because he was jobless and into Yahoo-Yahoo (another name for internet scammers). He (Kanu) was not in school and had no degree".

Hold on, there's more:

"When I appointed him as the Director of Radio Biafra, Benjamin and others refused to work under him because they said he was a fraudster. So, he is nobody and I can't travel to Abuja to give evidence against him and worst of all to wear a mask to do that.

"The insinuation by MASSOB is not only idiotic and stupid, but laughable because I am still the leader of the Biafra struggle".

Uwazuruike wondered why Kanu is afraid of going to jail if he considers himself a true freedom fighter.

He also added that he sacked Kanu because the latter wanted MASSOB to become a violent organisation--much like IPOB is considered today.

"I have faced treason charges before the same Justice Binta Nyako and no true freedom fighter is afraid to go to jail for the cause they believe in. And so, why is Nnamdi afraid to face trial?

"I sacked him because he wanted MASSOB to employ violence."

It isn't the first time MASSOB and IPOB will be going after the other.

MASSOB has always insisted that Biafra will be achieved without bloodbath. IPOB is however on the other end of the ideological spectrum.

Kanu was arrested upon his arrival in Nigeria from his U.K base at the Golden Tulip Essential Lagos Airport Hotel, on October 14, 2015.

DSS operatives say Kanu used a fictitious name to check into the hotel and was caught in Room 303 after a door-to-door search.

He had checked in under the name Nwanekaenyi Ezebuiro.

Kanu was chilling in the hotel with a young woman called Maryam Ibezimakor.

ALSO READ: “Tell Buhari he is mad,” IPOB leader says [VIDEO]

His parents have been pleading for his release, saying their son isn't a trouble maker.

His Dad, Eze Israel Kanu, had said: "I am pleading with the Federal Government to release my son. I am aware that in Nigeria the constitution guarantees freedom of speech and freedom of expression.

“I have been asking why he is being held but I’m not getting an answer".