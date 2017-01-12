Nnamdi Kanu MASSOB says judge in IPOB leader’s case is Buhari’s sister

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has accused the judge in charge of Nnamdi Kanu’s case of bias.

According to MASSOB, Justice Binta Nyako is directly playing the tune of “his Fulani Islamic brother”, an apparent reference to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Justice Nyako, in December 2016, permitted the prosecution to shield witnesses who would testify against Kanu, who's the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

MASSOB made its comments via a statement released by its National Leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu.

The statement reads in part:

“Justice Binta Nyako is directly playing the tune of his Fulani Islamic brother for the interest of Sokoto caliphate. The people of Biafra shall never succumb to this intimidation.”

“The so-called secret trials will never see the light of the day because my brothers, Nnamdi Kanu and others, did not commit any crime.”

ALSO READ: ‘I’ve been battling forces of darkness since my arrest,’ Kanu

Kanu has also rejected the attempt to try him secretly saying that he was accused publicly and as such should be allowed to defend himself in the same way.