Nnamdi Kanu IPOB leader says DSS killed 9 people who visited him in prison

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has accused the Department of State Services (DSS) of killing nine people who visited him in prison.

Kanu made the claim through his lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor during his trial at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday, January 10.

“Nine persons were arrested after they came to visit, traced to their homes in Anambra, and credible information shows they are dead‎,” Ejiofor said according to The Cable.

IPOB had earlier also accused the Nigerian government of working with the United Kingdom to assassinate Kanu with non-traceable poison.

Kanu, who was arrested in October 2015, is facing charges of treason due to his activities as the Director of Radio Biafra.

Also standing trial for treason alongside Kanu are David Nwawuisi, Benjamin Madubugwu and Chidiebere Onwudiwe.