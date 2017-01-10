Nnamdi Kanu IPOB and its leader are fraudsters - Ralph Uwazuruike

Members of the Indigenous People of Biafra and detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu have been described as fraudsters by Chief Ralph Uwazuruike.

According to a recent report by Punch Newspaper, Uwazuruike, the Leader of the Biafra Independent Movement and Founder of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra made this known while dismissing allegations that he is planning to testify in the on-going treason case against Nnamdi Kanu.

Uwazuruike reportedly noted that he needs not be masked to give evidence against the Director of Radio Biafra if he wishes to do so.

Describing the tale being purportedly peddled by members of IPOB as idiotic, Uwazuruike reportedly said if he wished to testify against Kanu, he dowuld do so in an open court.

Earlier, the IPOB Director of Media, Emma Powerful had alleged that Uwazuruike and one Chijioke Mbaneri and some others had agreed to hide under a screen to testify against Nnamdi Kanu.

Powerful stressed that Uwazuruike and others have agreed with the DSS to give against Kanu in the ongoing treason trial before Justice Binta Nyako in Abuja.