Nnamdi Kanu :  Int’l observers to monitor IPOB leader’s trial

The group also called on its members to be in court on the day of the trial.

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has announced that its leader, Nnamdi Kanu’s trial will be monitored by international observers.

The group also called on its members to be in court on the day of the trial, slated for January 10, 2017.

According to Punch, IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful said “All Indigenous People of Biafra family members are expected to be in Abuja on that day 10th of January 2017.

“This is to let the world know how formidable and resolute we are towards ensuring that justice is done in the case of our leader and to remind the world that the restoration of our God-given nation called Biafra is irreversible and on course.

“Therefore, we are expecting the entire members of the Indigenous People of Biafra and Biafrans that reside in Abuja and its environs to be in court on that fateful day in Abuja to witness the court proceedings of the case between our leader and Muhammadu Buhari.”

You will recall that 16 European Union Parliamentarians recently called on the European Union (EU) to intervene in the IPOB leader’s detention.

