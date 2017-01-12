Nnamdi Kanu ‘I’m a freedom fighter, Buhari is a coup plotter,’ IPOB leader says

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has said that he is a freedom fighter and as such is not guilty of treason.

Kanu is facing charges of treasonable felony before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

He made the comments through his lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor during a court appearance on Thursday, January 12.

“The Biafra agitation predates this present administration. The fact that the Honourable Justice Ademola decided that there was no incriminating evidence against the first defendants, he ordered his release but this was blatantly refused,” Ejiofor said according to The Cable.

“He’s a freedom fighter unlike people who overthrew a legitimate government in 1983. The court has no option but to discharge the charges. The court should trash the charges,” he added.

Ejiofor is believed to have been referring to the December 31, 1983 coup which led to the emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari as Nigeria’s military leader following the removal of then President, Shehu Shagari.