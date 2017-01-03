NLC 'Increase minimum wage to N52,000 this year,' Labour tells FG

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has urged the Federal Government to implement the N52,000 new minimum wage in 2017.

In its new year message, the Union's President, Ayuba Wabba also asked President Muhammadu Buhari to tackle unemployment affecting young Nigerians.

Wabba charged the President to deal with the challenge of the power sector through "either reversal of the privatization of the sector or ensuring that those who run the sector provide electricity on regular basis and at rates consumer can afford."

According to him, labour will continue its campaign to ensure that the incidence of delayed payment of salaries is no longer a feature of our national life.

The labour leader also lamented that the APC-led government is yet to fulfill its campaign promises.

"How many jobs has the federal government and the 23 states controlled by the ruling party created in the course of the last 20 or so months, in furtherance of its pledge to Nigerians during the electioneering campaign?" he queried.

ALSO READ: Nigerians are getting tired of Buhari – NLC says

Wabba recalled that NLC had during the past May Day and new year messages, as well as other policy pronouncements, made it known that it had some ideas on how, Nigeria can create new and sustainable jobs.

"Unfortunately, no one in government has thought it necessary to give us a hearing on what these ideas are, and what they entail. Presently, we are not even sure which ministry or agency of the government is the focal point on job creation," he said.

He assured that the NLC will intensify its efforts in 2017, using all available means at their disposal to get the federal government to constitute the tripartite panel to renegotiate a new minimum wage, which must be a living wage.