NIMC 5,500 unclaimed National ID cards in Zamfara

A total of 5,500 National Identity Cards have not been claimed by their owners in Zamfara, Mr Musa Usman, the Coordinator, National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) in the state, said on Monday.

Usman, who made the disclosure in an interview with newsmen Gusau, said the issue was a source of concern to the commission.

He said out of the total number of unclaimed ID cards, 3,800 were registered in Gusau, the state capital, while the rest were captured in Kaura Namoda and Talata Mafara zones.

The coordinator said that the Federal Government has made it mandatory for every Nigerian to own the national ID card, which is processed and issued free by NIMC.

According to him, the commission is sensitising Nigerians through the media to register for the national identity card and for those already captured to collect theirs.

“We also pay visitations to local council officials, so that they can assist us in spreading the awareness on the need for our people to obtain the identity card.

“Some of these council officials, especially the chairmen as well as some notable traditional rulers, have given us appreciable support that had helped in simplifying our work in the state and we would like others to emulate them,” Usman said.