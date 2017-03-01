The Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali and other security chiefs held a security briefing with the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, where they brought him up to speed on the security issues in the country.

Dan-Ali also said all the military formations and security units in the country pledge their support for President Buhari.

The security briefing was held on Wednesday, March 1, 2017,at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The minister also commended the government for its efforts restoring peace in the North-East, adding that it is yielding results.

He said “Our troops in conjunction with the vigilante groups successfully conducted clearance operations in villages and Boko Haram camps which led to the recovery of weapons and communication equipment as well as apprehension of many suspects.

“This is being supported by continuous aerial surveillance by the Nigerian Air Force so as to ensure that terrorists do not regroup.

“In addition, several high profile Boko Haram commanders were arrested and over 20,000 persons mostly women and children held hostage by the terrorists were rescued.

“A number of the terrorists have surrendered to our troops and currently, rehabilitation and deradicalisation process for this category of Boko Haram terrorists and other rescued persons is ongoing.”

ALSO READ:

According to Punch, those in attendance are: the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno; the Chief of Defence Staff, Gabriel Olonishakin and other service chiefs; the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Lawal Daura; and the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.