Nigerian Breweries Fire :  No casualties recorded - Management

Nigerian Breweries Fire No casualties recorded - Management

According to the management, the affected building only housed empty bottles/crates.

The fire incident at the Head office of the Nigerian Breweries in Iganmu, Lagos State did not impact major equipment and no casualty was recorded, the management said.

The fire reportedly ripped through the facility in the early hours of Sunday, December 25, and raged for hours before the Lagos state fire service were able to contain it.

 

The cause of the fire was however not disclosed.

