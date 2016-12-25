Nigerian Breweries Fire :  No casualties recorded - Management

According to the management, the affected building only housed empty bottles/crates.
The fire reportedly ripped through the facility in the early hours of Sunday, December 25, and raged for hours before the Lagos state fire service were able to contain it.
The cause of the fire was however not disclosed.
