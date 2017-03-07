Nigerian Army Soldiers destroy 80 illegal refineries in Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers

This was disclosed by the spokesman for Operation Delta Safe, Major Abubakar Abdullahi on Monday, March 6.

Nigerian military at an illegal refinery play

Nigerian military at an illegal refinery

(sweetcrudereporters)

The Nigerian Army has destroyed 80 illegal refineries in Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers states.

This was disclosed by the spokesman for Operation Delta Safe, Major Abubakar Abdullahi on Monday, March 6.

“The troops discovered and destroyed seven illegal refineries containing 150,000 litres of suspected stolen crude oil,” he said.

“While in Delta State, the troops that patrolled the Sara Abileye swamp in Warri South-West Local Government Area discovered a network of six illegal refineries made up of four storage tanks. In all, about 80 illegal refineries were destroyed.

“They were in Ajoloso Creek in Elume community, Warri South-West; Udu, Ughelli-South Local Government Area; Bolo in Bonny Local Government Area and other parts of the states.

“This is in addition to 25 others earlier raided at Ijokiri in Bonny LGA. We appeal to all law-abiding citizens to continue to support Operation Delta Safe activities with valuable information,” he added.

Abdullahi also said that three suspects were arrested in Obhoyohan and Ngiri creeks in the Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

