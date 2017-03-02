Nigerian Army Cheque worth N400m presented to families of deceased personnel by the army

The Nigerian Army on Thursday in Abuja presented cheque worth over N400 million to 197 next of kin of deceased personnel under the army’s Group Life Assurance.

The cheque were presented to the families of the late heroes by Maj.-Gen. Idris Alkali, the Chief of Administration, Army on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai.

In his remarks, Buratai condoled with the families and urged them to judiciously utilise the money.

Buratai said that the policy covers all personnel, serving, retired and deceased.

“The group life assurance policy is one of the welfare packages we have in the service for deceased. It is a contributory scheme coordinated by the Ministry of Defence,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the recipients of the cheque could not hold back their emotion, as they openly wept as they were presented with the cheque.