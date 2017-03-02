Nigerian Army Cheque worth N400m presented to families of deceased personnel by the army

The Nigerian Army on Thursday presented cheques to 197 next of kin of deceased personnel

  • Published:
Buratai play

Buratai

Tukur Buratai Army chief says Niger Delta now witnesses less oil theft, illegal bunkering
In Borno NAOWA donates relief materials to IDPs
Blessing In Disguise Crippled man brutalized by soldiers is now a celebrity
In Taraba GOC cautions soldiers against the use of social media
In Kaduna Army establishes Operation Base

The Nigerian Army on Thursday in Abuja presented cheque worth over N400 million to 197 next of kin of deceased personnel under the army’s Group Life Assurance.

The cheque were presented to the families of the late heroes by Maj.-Gen. Idris Alkali, the Chief of Administration, Army on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai.

In his remarks, Buratai condoled with the families and urged them to judiciously utilise the money.

Buratai said that the policy covers all personnel, serving, retired and deceased.

“The group life assurance policy is one of the welfare packages we have in the service for deceased. It is a contributory scheme coordinated by the Ministry of Defence,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the recipients of the cheque could not hold back their emotion, as they openly wept as they were presented with the cheque.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Xenophobic Attacks 97 Nigerians deported from South Africabullet
2 Boko Haram Female suicide bomber disobeys Abubakar Shekau, surrenders...bullet
3 Xenophobia TUC accuse SA govt, security agencies of targeting Nigeriansbullet

Local

In Adamawa State Govt introduces ‘Farmers’ Database’ to check irregularities
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari
42 Days Away Nigerians worry as Buhari won't just return home
Governor Akinwunmi Ambode
In Lagos Govt moves to promote Ease of Doing Business
Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo arrives in Akwa Ibom on March 2, 2017.
Osinbajo Acting President arrives in Akwa Ibom [PHOTOS]