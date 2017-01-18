Nigerian Airforce Accidental Strike Killing of refugees "shocking and unacceptable" - Int'l Aid Group

The organization said the vulnerable people already fled volatile areas, only to be killed in 'accidental' airstrike at the place they thought was a refuge.

Nigerian Airforce Jet play

Nigerian Airforce Jet

(African Spotlight)

The ongoing anti-Boko Haram war on Wednesday, January 17, suffered a setback after the Nigerian Airforce accidentally killed dozens of civilians.

No fewer than 52 innocent people were reportedly killed in the mistaken airstrike that hit the Rann internally displaced camp in Kala Balge area of Borno State.

The International medical humanitarian organization, Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), which has teams in the bombed area, has described the incident as "shocking and unacceptable."

In a statement issued on Tuesday by its spokesman, Tim Shenk, the organization said the vulnerable people who have already fled from extreme violence only to be killed at a place they thought was a safe haven.

"The safety of civilians must be respected. We are urgently calling on all parties to ensure the facilitation of medical evacuations by air or road for survivors who are in need of emergency care," Dr. Jean-Clément Cabrol, MSF director of operations, said.

"The group's medical teams are currently providing first aid to 120 wounded patients in its facility in Rann. The organzation’s medical and surgical teams in the region are preparing to treat evacuated patients," the statement added.

ALSO READ: Nigerian Fighter jet drops bombs in IDP camp, many dead

Multiple reports said some workers of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), who were also operating at the camp when it was hit, are among the dead.

 

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

