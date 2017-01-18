The ongoing anti-Boko Haram war on Wednesday, January 17, suffered a setback after the Nigerian Airforce accidentally killed dozens of civilians.

No fewer than 52 innocent people were reportedly killed in the mistaken airstrike that hit the Rann internally displaced camp in Kala Balge area of Borno State.

The International medical humanitarian organization, Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), which has teams in the bombed area, has described the incident as "shocking and unacceptable."

In a statement issued on Tuesday by its spokesman, Tim Shenk, the organization said the vulnerable people who have already fled from extreme violence only to be killed at a place they thought was a safe haven.

"The safety of civilians must be respected. We are urgently calling on all parties to ensure the facilitation of medical evacuations by air or road for survivors who are in need of emergency care," Dr. Jean-Clément Cabrol, MSF director of operations, said.

"The group's medical teams are currently providing first aid to 120 wounded patients in its facility in Rann. The organzation’s medical and surgical teams in the region are preparing to treat evacuated patients," the statement added.

ALSO READ: Nigerian Fighter jet drops bombs in IDP camp, many dead

Multiple reports said some workers of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), who were also operating at the camp when it was hit, are among the dead.