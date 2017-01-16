The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) reportedly struck the new hideout of dreaded terrorists, Boko Haram in Northern Borno.

According to a report by Daily Trust, the NAF attacked the terrorists at their new hideout which was given as Tumbum Rego.

A video of the activity shows NAF fighter jets and helicopter gunship assaulting the location in a coordinated day and night operation following Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) report.

It was gathered that the ISR report disclosed that Boko Haram insurgents who attacked own Surface Forces at Kangarwa the night of January 12, 2017 had withdrawn to the said location.