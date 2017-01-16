Boko Haram Nigerian Air Force clear terrorists' new hideout [Video]

The NAF attacked the terrorists at their new hideout which was given as Tumbum Rego in Northern area of Borno. 

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) reportedly struck the new hideout of dreaded terrorists, Boko Haram in Northern Borno.

According to a report by Daily Trust, the NAF attacked the terrorists at their new hideout which was given as Tumbum Rego. 

A video of the activity shows NAF fighter jets and helicopter gunship assaulting the location in a coordinated day and night operation following Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) report.

It was gathered that the ISR report disclosed that Boko Haram insurgents who attacked own Surface Forces at Kangarwa the night  of January 12, 2017 had withdrawn to the said location.

